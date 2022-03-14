MONTANA - A cold case victim was known for nearly two decades as 'Cliff John Doe' and later 'Marion John Doe.' That is, until just recently.
On October 26, 2003, two hunters were walking across the top of a cliff near Redgate Road in Marion in Northwest Montana.
In a wooded area, they came across partial, skeletonized remains of a white man.
Some bones were scattered at the top of the precipice, others found at the bottom.
With help from the 'DNA Doe Project,' those remains have been identified as belonging to Steven Edward Gooch, 29, of Bothell, Washington.
But now it begs the question: What led to Steven's death?
While Flathead County Sheriff's detectives are actively working to know how this cold case victim died, another Montana law enforcement agency has since closed that part of one of their cold case files -- David Jon Milek.
"This case, along with multiple other cold cases recently resolved, is an example of the dedication of law enforcement professionals and coroners working tirelessly and using new DNA profiling methods and forensic genetic genealogy to bring closure to families affected by tragic events," said Sheriff Scott Dunkerson of the Granite Co. Sheriff's Office.
In accordance with the mission of our 'Montana Murder Mysteries' podcast, Angela Marshall is sharing his story and others once again to either bring you new information on the investigations or to breathe new life into the investigations.
"Cold Cases: New, Renewed and Laid to Rest," Episode 3 of Season 6 of our 'Montana Murder Mysteries' podcast is available here or wherever you subscribe and download your podcasts.
