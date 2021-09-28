CHESTER, Mont. - Liberty County is holding a community debriefing on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for community members affected by the Amtrak train derailment.
The meeting, guided by Open Door Counseling's Josh Holloway, is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center in Chester. Community members are invited to discuss their experiences and attend if they are struggling to process the event.
A counselor will also be available on Thursday, Sept. 30, for individual follow-ups at the Senior Center.
You can contact Open Door Counseling by calling 406-781-4414.