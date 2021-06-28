Heat Thermometer

FORT BELKNAP, Mont. - 'Cooling Shelters' will be available this week, Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., for the community due to expected high heat.

These shelters will be set up at the Agency Community Center, in Hays at Kills At Night (the green building) and in Lodgepole at Enemy Killer (Nosey) Gym.

