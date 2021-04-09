Cyril Slaby celebrates 100

HAVRE, Mont. - For one patient, it wasn't just another day when he went in for his appointment with Northern Montana Health Care. Instead, it was so much more.
Cyril Slaby celebrated his 100th birthday Friday, and was able to do so with the staff of Northern Montana Health Care.
According to Marketing & Public Relations Coordinator Julianne LaSmith, it was the staff's pleasure to recognize Cyril's milestone and help him celebrate.
She said he has been coming in to their Cardio Pulmonary Rehab Unit to complete his workout appointment for a long time now. After being that dedicated to his health and working out, LaSmith said it is, "no wonder he's celebrating 100 years!"