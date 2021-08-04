SEELEY LAKE, Mont. - An emergency closure of Monture Creek Trail #27 from the Falls Creek junction to Limestone Pass has been issued by the Forest Service.
On Aug. 2, an intense rain shower in the Monture area on the Seeley Lake Ranger District just north of Ovando caused debris flows in the tributaries of Spread, Falls and Yellowjacket Creeks.
Debris flows impacted the Monture Campground, Monture Outfitter and Guide camp, and Monture Creek Trail (#27) at Spread and Bill Creeks.
The Limestone Pass Trail has already been closed due to the proximity of the Dry Cabin Fire in a recent closure.
For more information on the Limestone Pass closure, you can visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7660/.
Monture Creek is reportedly extremely muddy/lacking clarity and producing discoloration down into the Blackfoot River. This muddy water is expected to last several days and will begin to clear when the debris flow and channels stabilize.
According to a release, as rain showers develop over the summer months, these discoloration events are expected to reoccur and movement of debris and water within the Rice Ridge burned area is common. The public is reminded to exercise caution when recreating in this area.
Forest Service personnel will be flying over the drainage to survey and assess the extent of the debris flow and its impacts. Until the area is assessed and the trail is cleared, the trail will remain closed for public safety.
For more information, call the Seeley Lake Ranger Station at 406-677-2233 or follow the Lolo National Forest on Facebook.