COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Detectives with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office are seeking information on an incident between two groups of people that took place on July 23 in the Junction Gas & Grocery parking lot.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, the incident began around 11:05 p.m. as a verbal disturbance between the two groups. One group was reported to be two men sitting on mopeds.

The incident escalated and one of the men allegedly fired shots at the other group of people before leaving on the mopeds.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to email information to tips@flathead.mt.gov or call 406-758-5600.

