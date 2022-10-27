GEORGETOWN, Mont. - Discovery Ski Resort is installing a new solar panel array that will provide up to seventy percent power in the park.
Discovery owner Ciche Pitcher contacted Carbon Recall Kalispell for the mountain construction job, and got to work with an old college friend.
Pitcher wanted to be proactive in their resources and energy at the resort, and knew solar energy would help them improve.
"One of the ways, when you work up here you become really close to the property is by making improvements and being able to see your impact, always hopefully in a positive way on this place that we care about," said Pitcher.
Owner of Carbon Recall Kalispell Joel Robinson said that this was the first solar project he built for a ski resort and it came with challenges.
"You know it was very stressful, very difficult, but at the same time it was the neatest experience we've had because you know we're conquering this challenge, this almost larger than life challenge that we're trying to overcome," said Robinson.
The project is expected to be completed within the next three weeks, before the winter snow season starts.
