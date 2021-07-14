MISSOULA, Mont. - DNA results confirm that the bear killed by wildlife officials on Friday, July 9, was the same bear who killed a camper in Ovando on July 6.
The DNA samples from the bear, saliva sample at the scene of the attack and samples from two chicken coops that were raided in the area all match up, according to a release.
Since Montana is bear country, recreationists can be bear aware by following guidelines:
- Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it
- Avoid surprise encounters by traveling in groups, making noise and being aware of surroundings, particularly in areas with limited sight lines and recent bear sign (tracks, scat and turned over rocks and logs)
- Keeping a clean camp by securing attractants, keeping food securely stored
- Find a list of bear-resistant containers on the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's website at www.IGBCOnline.org
For more information on bear aware guidelines, you can visit FWP’s Bear Aware webpage.