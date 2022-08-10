MISSOULA, Mont. - The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is supporting recovery efforts by waiving application fees for water users affected by flooding in Montana.

The fee waivers apply to seven counties significantly impacted by flooding for water rights application forms used when replacing a point of diversion or well that were directly damaged or rendered useless by flooding.

The counties included in the fee waiver include Flathead, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Park, Carbon, Stillwater and Yellowstone.

"It's all about record keeping, and making sure that DNRC records are accurate so that the individuals and the public are able to access that information as well," said DNRC regional Manager Jim Perch.

The specific forms that fees are being waived for are the Replacement Point of Diversion Form (Form 644, fee $400) and Replacement Well Notice (Form 634, fee $100). Fees for these forms will be waived through the end of 2022.