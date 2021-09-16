YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A 19-year-old concessions employee received significant thermal burns at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park Thursday morning.
Park rangers provided initial care to the Rhode Island woman who received second- and third-degree burns to 5% of her body.
She was then taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The park says this is the first significant injury in a thermal area this year. In 2020, a three-year-old suffered second-degree-thermal burns to their lower body and back and a visitor, who illegally entered the park, fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while taking photos.
The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface. Everyone must always remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.
You can learn more about safety in thermal areas at go.nps.gov/yellsafety.
The incident remains under investigation.