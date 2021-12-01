RAVALLI CO., Mont. - A 21-year-old man from Connor, Montana died in a hunting accident in the West Fork area Sunday morning.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident after being notified by people who found the victim near a trail head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene due to an apparent single gunshot wound.
Sheriff Stephen Holton said the investigation is still under way, but at this time there is no indication the incident was anything other than a tragic accident.
The victim was reportedly hunting alone, and there is no evidence any other people were involved.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office extends their sympathies to the family and friends of the man.
The victim's name is not being released until the family has time to notify relatives and friends.