UPDATE: APRIL 13 AT 3 P.M.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 68-year-old woman from Pasco, Washington was killed in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 90 over Bozeman Pass Monday, April 12, according to the Montana Highway Patrol's (MHP) report.
The woman and a second occupant of the vehicle were stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes. Both were reported to be outside the vehicle. At that time, a freightliner truck and trailer was reported to be traveling in the eastbound lane, cresting the hill at Bozeman Pass. MHP said the driver applied the brakes, but lost control of the trailer, which struck the woman standing outside the other vehicle.
MHP said, at the time of the crash, there was heavy snow and ice on the roadway.
No other injuries were reported.
UPDATE: APRIL 13 AT 6:06 A.M.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - One person was killed in the multi-vehicle crash that happened on I-90 over Bozeman Pass Monday, Montana Highway Patrol dispatch told Montana Right Now.
MHP dispatch said all troopers have been cleared and there is no more blockage from Monday's incident.
Chains are required on towing units on I-90 nine miles east of Bozeman over Bozeman Pass Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Westbound traffic on Interstate 90 between Livingston and Bozeman is at a complete stop, the Montana Department of Travel reports.
Around 9:20 p.m. Monday night, MDT tweeted that the westbound lane on I-90 is experiencing blockage.
At 8:23 p.m. Monday, the MDT reported a crash approximately 12 miles east of Bozeman on I-90.
The crash is creating blockage in the eastbound lane. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Frontage Road at mile marker 319.