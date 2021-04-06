TREGO, Mont. - At approximately 3:55 a.m., on April 5, the Eureka Area Dispatch Center received a call from a man who said he had just killed his son with a 38. A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the residence in the Trego, Montana area assisted by a Eureka Police patrolman and a U.S. Border Patrol agent, according to a release.
The officers arrived and reported they found Xennie Kirkedahl, 31, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A detective with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.
Scott Kirkedahl, 57, of Trego was arrested at the scene without incident and has been charged with Deliberate Homicide and is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center.
The body has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.