MISSOULA, Mont. - A recent federal grant given to the state will be distributed to several organizations across the state that provide services to veterans facing homelessness, addiction, and other mental health needs.

The grant will provide $750,000 to two organizations, Adaptive Performance Center and Volunteers of America of the Northern Rockies. As well as $650,000 to Great Plains Veteran Services Center in Box Elder.

The organizations provide a variety of services such as transportation services across the state, military personnel exclusive gym facility and counseling services with housing re-integration programs as well.

According to the Us Department of Veteran Affairs, the state of Montana has more veteran suicide rates per capita than any other state in the western region, this grant is an effort to improve services.