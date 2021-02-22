Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT ...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. * WHERE...southern Mission, southern Swan, Rattlesnake, and southern and central Bitterroot Mountains. * WHEN...In effect until 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...New snow, weak layers in the snowpack, and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avoid being under run-out zones, avalanches may be remotely triggered, and run to historic limits. Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Fast snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting to 40 mph. Visibility less than 1 mile at times. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult following a cold front this evening. Patchy areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&