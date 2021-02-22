CASCADE COUTNY, Mont. - Firefighters are responding to a fire in Fort Shaw on Parker Road Monday, after receiving a call around 3:30 p.m.
It is reported that the fire has spread close to half a mile and is moving east.
Gary Parker, the owner of the property at 50 Parker Road, said he suspects the fire started as a rekindling from a burnt brush pile.
Sunriver Fire Department, Simms Fire Department and Fairfield Fire Department responded.
No injuries are reported.
Responders are actively working on scene.