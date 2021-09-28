BIG SKY, Mont. - With the Shedhorn Fire burning in Custer Gallatin National Forest and other fire starts popping up across the state, it's easy to see that fire season is not over yet.
And although capturing a flyover video of a raging wildfire may look cool, it can actually keep fire crews from quickly extinguishing the blaze.
Aircrafts helping suppress the Shedhorn Fire were grounded Tuesday afternoon due to safety issues with a drone in the fire area. Tankers, helicopters and air attack were unable to offer support, so firefighters had to take a more indirect approach in their suppression efforts.
That's why the U.S. Forest Service is asking the public to not fly drones near wildland fires.
Anyone with information on the drone or its operator is asked to contact the Custer Gallatin National Forest.