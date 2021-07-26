GLENDIVE, Mont. - The first ever Miss Montana Volunteer, Miss Montana Teen Volunteer and Miss Montana Pre-Teen Volunteer Pageant winners were crowned in Glendive.
Alissa Bohle, of Baker, will represent Montana in May, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee at the Miss Volunteer America Pageant.
Bohle also earned a total of $6,575 in scholarships after receiving the Spirit & Leadership Award, Hellcreek Musical Instrument Award for her piano talent, along with Outstanding Interview.
Brielle Gorder, of Sidney, was crowned Miss Montana Teen Volunteer.
Gorder received awards for Outstanding Talent for her tap dance routine, Outstanding Interview and Sprit & Leadership, earning $1,750.
Emma McPherson, of Savage, took home the title of Miss Montana Pre-Teen Volunteer and collected a total of $500.
All three winners will represent the program throughout the year by serving as volunteers across the state.
You can also schedule one of them to volunteer for your upcoming event by visiting www.missmontanavolunteer.org.
Miss Montana Volunteer: First Runner-Up, Kyrsten Miller of Frazer. Second Runner-up, Joleigh Fell of Glendive. Eden Peressini of Billings was chosen by her peers as Miss Congeniality.
Miss Montana Teen Volunteer: First Runner-Up: Abby Barnick of Glendive. Second Runner-Up: Taitlyn Berry, of Glendive. Bryn Snideman of Glendive was selected Miss Congeniality by her peers. Grace Peoples of Wibaux received Montana’s Choice, voted on by the public.
Miss Montana Pre-Teen Volunteer: McKenna Sparks of Savage won Outstanding Talent and Miss Leadership. Sutherlyn Stroh of Glendive was named Miss Sally Sunshine. Paislee Meeks of Glendive was named Miss Personality. Quinn Nemitz of Plevna was voted Montana People’s Choice.