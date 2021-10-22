HELENA, Mont. - At its Oct. 28 meeting, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is considering adjustments to wolf trapping regulations for the 2021 season.
The changes are aimed at minimizing the possibility of non-target capture of lynx and grizzly bears. Both species are protected under the Endangered Species Act.
The proposed changes look at more clearly identifying occupied grizzly bear habitat and adjusting the season dates for trapping and snaring in these areas.
The proposed default opening day in areas likely to have grizzly bears would be Dec. 31, according to a release. However, this date could move earlier if the department determines most grizzly bears are denned for the winter.
The proposal would also close snaring for wolves on public land within Lynx Protection Zones. These zones have long been established in state trapping regulations and are generally in the greater Yellowstone area and northwest Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks took public comment on wolf regulations during this past summer. The commission then set the current season dates and regulations in August.
The public can comment on these potential adjustments during the Oct. 28 meeting, which will be held at the Montana State Capitol, room 303, and through Zoom.
To testify on items on the commission agenda, you must sign up by Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. You can sign up here.