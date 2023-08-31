Helena, Mont. - Anticipation is high for everyone in the family as kids begin a brand new year of school this September. By the end of August, most parents are more than ready for kids to get back in the classroom, learning, being with their peers, and getting out of the house!

That being said, this is a particularly anxiety-inducing time for parents and kids alike. How will your child react to the big return after four months at home? The summer can feel like a lifetime to younger children.

Going back to school is a huge shift whether a young student is excited to be back or nervous about the transition. Here are some ideas on how you can help to support your kid and ease your own anxiety though this change of routine:

1. Meet up with peers from school before the first day.

If it hasn't started yet, meeting up with a buddy from school beforehand is a good way to set your child up to feel a bit more secure for the first week back, especially if you know a peer who will be in the same class.

2. Get some unknowns out of the way ahead of time.

Visiting the school or a teacher before the year starts is a great way to alleviate some first day anxiety, especially for children starting up at a brand new school who may not know anyone on the first day otherwise.

If you are unable to meet one of your kid's teachers/caretakers, see their classroom, or enter the school at all, it would still be helpful to go play on the school's playground and see what the building looks like!

3. Create a unique routine.

If your child is facing separation anxiety, practicing a unique ritual can help them cope.

"You might have your child choose a book that you read part of during breakfast... Then, when you pick him up at the end of the day or first thing when you get home, finish the book together," advises Claire Lerner, a child development specialist, in her article you can read here. Lerner explains that this routine connects your child's morning to their evening, helping to cope with the separation of the day.

For clingier kids, this concept can also be as simple as coming up with a special action, maybe a kiss, hug, handshake, or saying, that you and your child do every time before you separate at school in the morning.

4. Speak your kid's language.

It is helpful to give your child specifics that they will understand. For example, if you know you will pick your child up at 3:00 PM, you might "I will be back when naptime is over and then we will have snack time at home." If school starts in three days, consider using "three sleeps" instead.

You might also think about creating a visual calendar to show your child when they will be going back to school, forming a real link. Lerner advises you can tape a photo of your child at school onto the date they are returning. Anything that you can do to help set up concrete links that will work for your kid specifically is sure to help.

5. Be strong... maintain boundaries!

When it is time to separate, you should give your child your full attention. Show them your love and support. Then, do your good-bye efficiently, and do not linger to entertain their antics or cries.

Keeping your promises goes a long way. "The biggest mistake I ever made in this regard was returning to class to "visit" my son about an hour after a terrible transition. I was missing him, and although the return was well intended, I not only extended the separation anxiety, we started all over again in the process," said Wendy Sue Swanson, the author of Mama Doc Medicine, in her article here.

Additionally, experts will tell you how important it is to validate and empathize with your child's negative feelings before jumping in to reassure them. Make space for them to be allowed to express, but in the end, let your child know you do believe in them!

You should remind your child that they have faced big changes before and that you are sure they can do this, too. Lerner, the child development specialist, swears that this is how children build resilience. The more they persevere through life's challenges, the more confidence and skills they develop that help them for the rest of their life.