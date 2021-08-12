FLORENCE, Mont. - At the Board meeting on Aug. 10, the Florence-Carlton School Board voted to delay the opening of school until Sept. 13.
The decision to push back the start of school this year was made to allow teachers time to move into the new building and arrange their classrooms for a proper opening.
A meet and greet for families is being planned for Sept. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. where parents can meet the teachers and see the progress made on the building.
In a Facebook post, the Florence-Carlton School District said there will be active construction for the next seven to eight months to complete the project.
Parents should be on the lookout for a Q/A invite in the coming days to discuss the opening of school and what to expect going forward.