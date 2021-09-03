MISSOULA, Mont. - A former private-sector seasonal employee who admitted to sexually assaulting another private-sector seasonal worker in Glacier National Park was sentenced to five years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
Eduardo Luis Diaz, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty on March 3 to sexual abuse.
U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided. According to a release, Diaz was allowed to self-surrender.
“Seasonal workers for businesses operating in and around our national parks should be able to work in and enjoy our national parks without the threat of sexual assault and harassment. I hope this prosecution will assure workers and the public that we will hold predators accountable for their conduct. I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley and the National Park Service for investigating and prosecuting this case,” Acting U.S. Attorney Johnson said.
The government alleged in court documents that in July 2020, Diaz and the victim were both seasonal employees working in the park for a private-sector company with a contract to operate in the park and were living in employee housing.
The victim reportedly became intoxicated at a party. After the victim passed out, Diaz sexually assaulted her. In an interview with a National Park Service ranger, Diaz told the ranger that he had engaged in sex with the victim.
“We thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their prosecution of this case and commend the survivor for her courage in stepping forward,” acting Glacier National Park Superintendent Pete Webster said. “The law enforcement community knows that sexual assault is an under-reported crime, and so we encourage park visitors and employees to report these crimes so that perpetrators can be caught and brought to justice.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the National Park Service.