The Pine Grove Fire burning in the Hays-Lodgepole area is approximately 20,000 acres in size, according to an update.
The Pine Grove and Zortman areas have been evacuated, while all surrounding communities are under an evacuation warning.
Monument Peak, CarryWater and Mission Canyon Roads are all closed to through traffic to allow Emergency Services to travel. You are advised to only travel on these roads you are evacuating or there is an emergency.
There are evacuation shelters set up at Hays-Lodgepole High School, Lodgepole Elementary and Zortman- Malta Armory.
Pine Grove is receiving engine support until it is secure. Crews are also providing structure protection around Zortman.
UPDATE: AUG. 17 AT 2:22 P.M.
Fort Belknap Indian Community Council is declaring a state of emergency Tuesday due to the Pine Grove Fire burning in the Hays-Lodgepole area.
The state of emergency is in place until further notice.
Below is the FBIC Council's state of Emergency declaration:
UPDATE: AUG 17 AT 9:52 A.M.
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office is ordering a mandatory evacuation for residents in the Zortman area Tuesday.
PCSO said in a Facebook post law enforcement officers will come to everyone's door urging them to leave.
Residents are asked to evacuate to Malta to the old National Guard Armory and to only bring essentials.
UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 9:57 P.M.
As of 9:30 p.m. residents are asked to voluntarily evacuate Zortman as the Hays/Lodgepole Fire heads in that direction.
Evacuees should only pack essentials and be prepared to leave at a moments notice.
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office says they will advise you if the evacuation becomes mandatory.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MATLA, Mont. - Evacuation orders have been implemented for multiple locations due to a fire near Fort Belknap.
All Fort Belknap agency residents and office building employees along the Milk River have been evacuated.With shifting winds, the fire was reportedly heading toward Lodgepole and residents were evacuated to Hays-Lodgepole High School located at 163 Dora Helgeson Road.
While the situation is being monitored, agency residents can evacuate to RedWhip.