MONTANA - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced you can buy your 2021 hunting and fishing licenses and begin applying for permits and special licenses starting March 1.
FWP said the deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.
Applications for most species - deer, elk, antelope, deer B, elk B, antelope B, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear, turkey - can be made beginning March 1.
Hunters and anglers can buy licenses and apply for permits on the FWP website beginning at 5 a.m., March 1. Just click on the "Buy and Apply" button. Most FWP offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The licensing call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 1 through April 1. After April 1, call center hours will return to their 8 a.m. to 5 pm. schedule. You can reach the call center at 406-444-2950.
If you are applying for a special license permit, FWP says you will need to have a valid email address.