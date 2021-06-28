As temperatures heat up and the chance to cool off in natural waterways arrives, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reminds everyone that building dams in creeks and streams can have negative consequences for fish and is illegal.
Rock dams built to create swimming holes may seem harmless, but can accumulate debris and build-up over time. While small dams can be washed out during spring, these features often remain intact and function as a passage barrier all the way through winter, FWP says.
This is especially true for species such as bull trout, which ascend small tributaries in late-summer to spawn.
Fish may have traveled a great distance from downstream areas and their inability to travel past a dam to spawn can impact a population for many miles downstream.
If you see a dam on a creek, you are asked to dismantle it immediately. Notify your local FWP office if you notice persistent dams at popular access points.