FWP reports fallen tree across lower Big Hole River
Courtesy Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (Region 3)

TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reports that a tree has fallen across the lower Big Hole River, about one mile upstream from Pennington Bridge.

River recreationalists and floaters should be aware of this hazard and use caution in this section of the river.

FWP reminds you to always wear a life jacket and bring rescue equipment with you when you float the water.

