SEELEY LAKE, Mont. - After a female grizzly bear was shot and killed in the Woodworth area south of Seeley Lake, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking information.
On Sept. 8, a local landowner discovered the bear south of Woodworth Road on the boundary of the Blackfoot Clearwater Wildlife Management Area. As stated in a release, wildlife officials investigated the scene and determined that the bear had two gunshot wounds and was likely killed sometime during the first weekend of September.
The adult female grizzly had been collared for research purposes and had no history of conflicts.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.