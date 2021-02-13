AUGUSTA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is seeking information regarding re-occurring vandalism on private land at Upper Nilan Reservoir near Augusta.
FWP said the fence between the county road and Upper Nilan Reservoir has been cut multiple times, most recently between Jan. 30 and Feb. 11, 2021.
This area is private land, and the landowner currently provides angling access to Upper Nilan Reservoir. However, FWP says continued vandalism or conflict will result in loss of access to the site.
If you have any information about the vandalism, you are asked to contact Augusta Warden Jake Barzen at 406-438-1025.