Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&