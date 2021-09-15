WHITEHALL, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff are seeking volunteers to help with a post-season cleaning of the Lewis & Clark Caverns.
The project will be Saturday, Oct. 2, with a 9 a.m. orientation at the main (lower) visitor center. Staff and volunteers will then continue to the cave, toothbrushes in hand.
Participants will help restore parts of the cave that have been heavily impacted by visitors, as stated in a release.
Volunteers are asked to bring a mask, clean gloves (these can be gardening gloves), a water bottle, a headlamp, and clothing that have never been worn in another cave or mine. This is a precautionary measure to reduce the spread of white-nose syndrome in bats.
Volunteers with helmets or kneepads are encouraged to bring them as well. All cleaning supplies will be provided by park staff.
This event follows other events happening nationwide as part of National Public Lands Day.
Those who would like to participate can contact Zack Story, as soon as possible, by emailing zack.story@mt.gov before Sept. 25 with your name, the number of people you would like to bring, any food requirements you may have and the equipment you will be bringing or may need.