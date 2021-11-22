Donation boxes have been set up at various locations across the state to receive holiday gifts to benefit Montana State Hospital (MSH) patients.
The effort is part of the annual Gifts With A Lift program that has played a role in spreading holiday cheer to patients for the past 69 years. The program ensures that all state hospital patients have a gift this holiday season.
“We truly appreciate all the support this program continues to receive from Montana residents each and every year,” Martin said. “It’s been successful due to the generosity of so many people across the state,” MSH Gifts With A Lift Coordinator Trent Martin said.
The program is jointly coordinated by the National Alliance for Mental Illness-MT and the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Ideas for gift suggestions include but are not limited to the following: Pocket games/books, socks, T-Shirts/sweatshirts, cards, winter hats/adult winter gloves, magazines, phone cards, jackets, craft kits, batteries, slippers, blankets/ throws, headphones, handheld AM/FM radios, postage stamps and stationery. MSH is especially in need of winter coats for men and women in sizes M – 3X. (Larger sizes preferred. Hoodies or shoelaces can not be accepted.)
Individuals or service organizations interested in ‘adopting’ a patient are encouraged to contact Martin at 406-693-5279.
Gifts mailed to the hospital should not be wrapped; however, donations of wrapping paper and gift boxes are welcome. “Please include a name and address in the package and a return receipt so we may acknowledge the arrival of your gifts,” Martin said.
Gifts or cash donations can be mailed to Gifts With A Lift, c/o Trent Martin, PO Box 300, Montana State Hospital, Warm Springs, MT 59756. In order to arrive in time for the holidays, gifts should be dropped off or mailed by Dec. 10.
Make checks payable to: Gifts With A Lift.
MSH is the only publicly operated inpatient psychiatric hospital in the state. It provides treatment to adults who have serious mental illnesses and who are referred from hospitals, mental health programs, and district courts from across the state.
Gifts can also be dropped off at any of the following locations:
Anaconda
Anaconda/Deer Lodge County Courthouse
MSU Extension Office, Third Floor
800 Main St.
Anaconda, MT 59711
406-563-4035
Bozeman
Bozeman Daily Chronicle, front Lobby
2820 W. College St.)
Bozeman, MT 59718
*Drop off times- 8am to 5pm, M-F
Billings
Rainbow House
925 North 18th
Billings, MT 59101
*Drop off times- 9am-3pm M-F
Butte
Our House Group Home
2 1/2 E Copper St
Butte, MT 59701
406-491-0115
Great Falls
New Directions Center
621 1st Ave South
Great Falls, MT 59401
*Ring doorbell
406-761-2104
Helena
Addictive and Mental Disorders Division-DPHHS
100 N. Park Ave., Ste. 300
Helena, MT 59601
406-444-3907
Missoula
Contact: Shawn – 406-880-3173
*All donations in Missoula must be received by 12/6/21
Warm Springs
Montana State Hospital
PO Box 300
Warm Springs, MT 59756
406-693-7259