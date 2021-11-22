Missoula Parks and Rec accepts Christmas trees for recycling

Donation boxes have been set up at various locations across the state to receive holiday gifts to benefit Montana State Hospital (MSH) patients.

The effort is part of the annual Gifts With A Lift program that has played a role in spreading holiday cheer to patients for the past 69 years. The program ensures that all state hospital patients have a gift this holiday season.

“We truly appreciate all the support this program continues to receive from Montana residents each and every year,” Martin said. “It’s been successful due to the generosity of so many people across the state,” MSH Gifts With A Lift Coordinator Trent Martin said.

The program is jointly coordinated by the National Alliance for Mental Illness-MT and the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Ideas for gift suggestions include but are not limited to the following: Pocket games/books, socks, T-Shirts/sweatshirts, cards, winter hats/adult winter gloves, magazines, phone cards, jackets, craft kits, batteries, slippers, blankets/ throws, headphones, handheld AM/FM radios, postage stamps and stationery. MSH is especially in need of winter coats for men and women in sizes M – 3X. (Larger sizes preferred. Hoodies or shoelaces can not be accepted.)

Individuals or service organizations interested in ‘adopting’ a patient are encouraged to contact Martin at 406-693-5279.

Gifts mailed to the hospital should not be wrapped; however, donations of wrapping paper and gift boxes are welcome. “Please include a name and address in the package and a return receipt so we may acknowledge the arrival of your gifts,” Martin said.

Gifts or cash donations can be mailed to Gifts With A Lift, c/o Trent Martin, PO Box 300, Montana State Hospital, Warm Springs, MT 59756. In order to arrive in time for the holidays, gifts should be dropped off or mailed by Dec. 10.

Make checks payable to: Gifts With A Lift.

MSH is the only publicly operated inpatient psychiatric hospital in the state. It provides treatment to adults who have serious mental illnesses and who are referred from hospitals, mental health programs, and district courts from across the state.

Gifts can also be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Anaconda

Anaconda/Deer Lodge County Courthouse

MSU Extension Office, Third Floor

800 Main St.

Anaconda, MT  59711

406-563-4035

Bozeman

Bozeman Daily Chronicle, front Lobby

2820 W. College St.)

Bozeman, MT  59718

*Drop off times- 8am to 5pm, M-F

Billings

Rainbow House

925 North 18th

Billings, MT  59101

*Drop off times- 9am-3pm M-F

Butte

Our House Group Home

2 1/2 E Copper St

Butte, MT 59701

406-491-0115

Great Falls

New Directions Center

621 1st Ave South

Great Falls, MT  59401

*Ring doorbell

406-761-2104

Helena

Addictive and Mental Disorders Division-DPHHS

100 N. Park Ave., Ste. 300

Helena, MT  59601

406-444-3907

Missoula

Contact: Shawn – 406-880-3173

*All donations in Missoula must be received by 12/6/21

Warm Springs

Montana State Hospital

PO Box 300

Warm Springs, MT 59756

406-693-7259

