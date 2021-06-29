GNP hosts comedic duo for Artists in Residence program

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. - Each summer, Glacier National Park invites professional artists to live in the park and pursue their work surrounded by the inspiring landscape. It's called the Glacier Artists in Residence program.
The first pair of artists living in the park right now aren't exactly what you'd expect when you think of artists.
Instead of paint brushes and a blank canvas, Brad Einstein and Kyle Niemer use puppets, animal costumes and satire. They call themselves natural comedians.
Their sketches center around their love for the outdoors. They started out by filming a bit in the Smoky Mountains, and then it snowballed from there. Now, the duo travels around to different national parks filming skits about the different features and wildlife.
Einstein shared how one of his first hikes in Glacier wasn't quite like what he's used to.
"It was incredibly delightful," Einstein said. "Right up until the point that I found the corpse of a Canadian goose with its head ripped off at the base of its neck. And I was just like, hmmm, I didn't do this. I don't know any people who did this. I am fairly certain an animal did this and it is an animal I do not wish to meet. So, I skedaddled... pretty swiftly, but other than that it was pretty cool."
Niemer added Glacier is unique in how it identifies the core parts of the National Park System, one part conservation and one part recreation. He explained how their work this summer centers around those two aspects.
"We have a lot of bits written about people enjoying the park and identify that kind of relationship between recreation and conservation, and also really try to identify and bring a comedic tone to the glaciers that give the park its name," Niemer said.
They shared their is hope is through their comedy, people laugh, but also learn a thing or two on how their actions can impact nature, like the glaciers in the park.
To view more of Brad Einstein's and Kyle Niemer's work visit treehuggerscomedy.com.