HELENA, Mont. - Governor Gianforte Monday announced the salaries of directors leading state agencies.
“Montana’s pay for agency directors has been among the worst in our region and country. We’re looking for folks who can make our state agencies more responsive to the people they serve and more responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. We adjusted salaries to make Montana more competitive because we want change agents with the best qualifications and experience needed to change the way Helena does business and lead Montana’s comeback,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I have been clear that they will work for and earn every penny.”
Gov. Gianforte directed agency heads to identify efficiencies in their respective agencies, which will directly fund their salary adjustment.
Salary information for directors by department follows:
Department of Administration
- 2020 salary: $112,935
- 2020 national median: $156,000
- Rank (nationally): 38th out of 41
- Rank (neighboring states): 3rd out of 4
- Rank (Mountain states): 7th out of 7
- 2021 salary: $145,000
- Adjusted rank (nationally): 29th out of 41
- Adjusted rank (neighboring): 2nd out of 4
- Adjusted rank (Mountain): 5th out of 7
Department of Agriculture
- 2020 salary: $112,935
- Rank (nationally): 37th out of 48
- Rank (neighboring states): 4th out of 5
- Rank (Mountain states): 5th out of 7
- 2021 salary: $120,000
- Adjusted rank (nationally): 35th out of 48
- Adjusted rank (neighboring): 3rd out of 5
- Adjusted rank (Mountain): 4th out of 7
Department of Commerce
- 2020 salary: $112,935
- Rank (nationally): 33rd out of 36
- Rank (neighboring states): 4th out of 4
- Rank (Mountain states): 6th out of 6
- 2021 salary: $160,000
- Adjusted rank (nationally): 24th out of 36
- Adjusted rank (neighboring): 2nd out of 4
- Adjusted rank (Mountain): 2nd out of 6
Department of Corrections
- 2020 salary: $112,944
- Rank (nationally): 47th out of 48
- Rank (neighboring states): 5th out of 5
- Rank (Mountain states): 7th out of 7
- 2021 salary: $144,000
- Adjusted rank (nationally): 36th out of 48
- Adjusted rank (neighboring): 4th out of 5
- Adjusted rank (Mountain): 5th out of 7
Department of Environmental Quality
- 2020 salary: $112,935
- Rank (nationally): 44th out of 47
- Rank (neighboring states): 5th out of 5
- Rank (Mountain states): 8th out of 8
- 2021 salary: $130,000
- Adjusted rank (nationally): 36th out of 47
- Adjusted rank (neighboring): 4th out of 5
- Adjusted rank (Mountain): 7th out of 8
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks
- 2020 salary: $112,944
- Rank (nationally): 36th out of 44
- Rank (neighboring states): 4th out of 5
- Rank (Mountain states): 8th out of 8
- 2021 salary: $130,000
- Adjusted rank (nationally): 27th out of 44
- Adjusted rank (neighboring): 4th out of 5
- Adjusted rank (Mountain): 6th out of 8
Department of Labor & Industry
- 2020 salary: $112,935
- Rank (nationally): 40th out of 48
- Rank (neighboring states): 2nd out of 4
- Rank (Mountain states): 5th out of 7
- 2021 salary: $130,000
- Adjusted rank (nationally): 32nd out of 48
- Adjusted rank (neighboring): 1st out of 4
- Adjusted rank (Mountain): 5th out of 7
Department of Military Affairs
- 2020 salary: $123,667
- Rank (nationally): 44th out of 49
- Rank (neighboring states): 5th out of 5
- Rank (Mountain states): 7th out of 8
- 2021 salary: $130,000
- Adjusted rank (nationally): 39th out of 49
- Adjusted rank (neighboring): 4th out of 5
- Adjusted rank (Mountain): 7th out of 8
Department of Natural Resources & Conservation
- 2020 salary: $112,935
- Rank (nationally): 46th out of 48
- Rank (neighboring states): 4th out of 4
- Rank (Mountain states): 8th out of 8
- 2021 salary: $130,000
- Adjusted rank (nationally): 36th out of 48
- Adjusted rank (neighboring): 2nd out of 4
- Adjusted rank (Mountain): 6th out of 8
Department of Public Health & Human Services
- 2020 salary: $112,935
- Rank (nationally): 42nd out of 44
- Rank (neighboring states): 4th out of 4
- Rank (Mountain states): 6th out of 6
- 2021 salary: $165,000
- Adjusted rank (nationally): 27th out of 44
- Adjusted rank (neighboring): 3rd out of 4
- Adjusted rank (Mountain): 5th out of 6
Department of Revenue
- 2020 salary: $112,935
- Rank (nationally): 44th out of 48
- Rank (neighboring states): 4th out of 5
- Rank (Mountain states): 6th out of 8
- 2021 salary: $130,000
- Adjusted rank (nationally): 37th out of 48
- Adjusted rank (neighboring): 1st out of 5
- Adjusted rank (Mountain): 3rd out of 8
Department of Transportation
- 2020 salary: $112,935
- Rank (nationally): 48th out of 49
- Rank (neighboring states): 5th out of 5
- Rank (Mountain states): 8th out of 8
- 2021 salary: $130,000
- Adjusted rank (nationally): 43rd out of 49
- Adjusted rank (neighboring): 4th out of 5
- Adjusted rank (Mountain): 7th out of 8