HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday his nomination of Henry “Hank” Worsech to lead the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP).
“Protecting our public lands and conserving wildlife is a shared priority of landowners, hunters, anglers and all Montanans who cherish our outdoor heritage. It’s part of what defines our Montana way of life,” Gov. Gianforte said. “With nearly two decades of experience with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Hank understands the importance of this tradition and is committed to strengthening it.”
A public servant for nearly three decades, Worsech most recently served as a license bureau chief for the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Over his 17 years with the department, Worsech helped foster landowner and sportsmen relations, worked closely with department management over two administrations and oversaw department licensing to advance FWP’s mission.
“It’s a true honor to be selected as the Director of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and I look forward to working alongside the great employees once again. I am excited to work with such a proven leader as Governor Gianforte and his team to provide improved citizen services, expand access opportunities and build strong landowner-sportsmen relationships. We’ll deliver on the governor’s call to reach our full potential by providing the citizens of Montana unsurpassed outdoor experiences,” Worsech said.
A Marine Corps veteran, Worsech settled in Montana over 30 years ago after being discharged from his duties as an administrative and legal chief for the service.
Gov. Gianforte’s appointment of Worsech received widespread support among stakeholders.
Tom Puchlerz, The Montana Wildlife Federation president: "Hank Worsech has a long record with Montana FWP that helps him understand how important Montana’s public fish, wildlife and lands are to all Montanans. Hank also understands that all Montanans – regardless of income – get to enjoy world-class hunting and fishing opportunity, and we’re confident he’ll work to maintain that because he understands the public trust of these incredible resources. MWF is looking forward to working with him to maintain Montana as the best state in the west for public hunters, anglers and all wildlife enthusiasts."
Rob Arnaud, president of the Montana Hunting Company: “I have known Hank for many years and have always been impressed with his ability to think beyond the obvious. He is quick-on-his-feet and easy to like. He has the ability to reason with anyone. These are talents of true leaders. I truly believe Hank can make the necessary decisions to usher FWP into a new era.”
Ed Beall, owner of Capital Sports & Western; bowhunter ed. instructor: “I am excited to know that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be led by a person with a very broad understanding of the many challenges we face with our incredible wildlife, habitats and relationships. I have worked with Hank on licensing, funding, legislative, hunter access and landowner relations and I can tell you he is very dedicated to our wildlife and the people of our great state who cherish our hunting, fishing, working lands and conservation heritage.”
Matt Lumley, vice president of the National Trappers Association: “I’m very excited about the appointment of Hank Worsech as the director of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Hank will bring a dirt under the fingernails, man of the people, sound wildlife management philosophy, as well as a culture of customer service.”
Noah Marion, state director of the Montana Wilderness Association: “We’re pleased that Governor Gianforte has nominated Hank Worsech to lead the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Hank has deep knowledge of the department and the issues facing landowners, recreationists, and wildlife in Montana. We’re confident that he will bring diverse interests to the table and work to build lasting solutions that will safeguard our parks, trails and access to wildlife and wild places for all Montanans.”
Glenn Marx, executive director of Montana Association of Land Trusts: “It’s good to see the governor selected someone who fully understands the importance of fish and wildlife management, and understands the importance of land and wildlife conservation.”
Jim Steinbeisser, president of Montana Stockgrowers Association: “Hank Worsech brings an array of experience and skills needed to lead. He has a strong background of working with landowners, which will allow for a balanced approach in wildlife management moving into the future.”
Kyle Weaver, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation: “The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation congratulates Hank Worsech on his selection to be the next director of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. RMEF has had the pleasure of successfully working with Hank in the past, particularly around the issues of elk and hunter access. Hank fills a position vitally important to RMEF members in Montana and we look forward to continuing our close working relationship.”