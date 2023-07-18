HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte today received the 2023 Fire Season Outlook Briefing from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) and Northern Rockies Coordinating Group (NRCG), according to a press release from Gianforte's office.
“With dry, warm weather ahead, it’s incredibly important we each do our part to prevent wildfire,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Together, we can reduce the burden on our firefighters and protect our homes, communities, and treasured natural resources from wildfire.”
During the briefing, fire management professionals described a relatively slow ramp up to the peak of the fire year, with rainfall this spring and early summer across much of the state.
Through the end of the month and into the fall, officials anticipate dry, warm weather, with an above normal fire season expected in western and northwest Montana.
According to NRCG, smoke is also expected to continue, whether from Canada or fires in Montana or other states.
With 87 percent of fires in Montana this year being human caused, the governor joined DNRC to emphasize the need for fire prevention.
Fire prevention tips include:
- Staying current on weather conditions and fire restrictions in your area.
- Always using an established ring fire and never leaving campfires unattended.
- Ensuring trailer chains are properly secured and not dragging on the pavement.
- Properly maintaining and cleaning farm and lawn equipment.
- Avoiding driving or parking your vehicle, including all-terrain and utility vehicles, on dry grass.
- Using caution when burning debris and never burning piles when it’s hot, windy, or when fire restrictions are in place.
For current fire information and additional tips on preventing human-caused wildfire, visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.
