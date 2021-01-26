HELENA, Mont. - Tuesday evening Governor Greg Gianforte will welcome home the National Guard soldiers who assisted in the security of the recent inauguration in Washington, D.C.
The Montana National Guard said the soldiers will arrive in Helena on four separate Montana Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircrafts from the 120th Airlift Wing to the Army Aviation Support Facility. It is reported the aircrafts will begin arriving Tuesday evening. According to the National Guard, all soldiers should be in Montana by Wednesday, Jan. 27.
All soldiers will be screened, according to the Montana National Guard, for COVID-19 upon their arrival and will be following the Department of Defense and CDC guidelines.