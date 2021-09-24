Governor celebrates American Indian Heritage Day

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte celebrated American Indian Heritage Day on Friday at the Tribal Flag Plaza at the State Capitol.
"It’s impossible to tell the story of Montana without the vibrant culture, rich heritage, and many contributions of our Native communities,” Gov. Gianforte said. “While today is a day of celebration, our commitment to celebrating and honoring Native heritage isn’t limited to one day.”
According to a release, the governor honored the contributions of the eight Tribal Nations in Montana, and highlighted the state’s efforts with tribal partners to foster growth, preserve traditions and create greater opportunities in Indian Country.
Gov. Gianforte also spoke on the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.
“As we celebrate Native heritage today, we’re also reminded of one of the biggest issues plaguing Indian Country today: the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons,” he said.
“To be successful in our shared goal of preserving American Indian heritage, we must also ensure that Native women and girls in our tribal communities are safe,” he continued.
American Indian Heritage Day is celebrated annually in Montana on the fourth Friday of September to reflect on and celebrate American Indian culture and heritage.