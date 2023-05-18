LIVINGSTON, MT- On Thursday Governor Greg Gianforte joined Lee Rhodes, owner and founder of glassybaby in a ribbon cutting welcoming the company to Montana. The expansion of their operation from washington to Livingston creating as many as 140 good paying-jobs in Park County.
“This was a huge leap of faith, coming from Washington State. We've already hired 34 people from the community, which means 34 people will have a great wage and benefits and be able to live in town. The governor's office and Scott Osterman have helped me so much, in terms of thinking things through and finding opportunities and I just can't say thanks enough,” Rhodes said.
During an event at their new glass blowing facility, glassybaby officials shared they are one of the largest glass blowing hot-shops in the nation, and produce a variety of hand-blown glass votives.
Since their expansion, glassybaby has donated $375,000 to 45 Montana-based nonprofits. “Since I took office, we’ve been focused on making Montana a better place for innovators to do business and create Montana jobs,” Gov. Gianforte said.
“We’re thrilled to officially welcome glassybaby to the Treasure State.”
glassybaby is one in a growing list of businesses which have expanded or relocated to Montana.
In the governor’s January 2023 State of the State address, he announced the relocation or expansion of 15 businesses to Montana since January 2021 that project to create 900 new Montana jobs.
Since the governor took office, 36,000 new jobs have been created across Montana.
“Businesses like glassybaby see Montana’s clear value. From Montanans’ unparalleled work ethic to our pro-business, pro-jobs policies, there’s no doubt about it. Montana is open for business,” Gov. Gianforte concluded.
Creating a better climate for business development and job creation, including cutting taxes, overhauling regulations, and encouraging entrepreneurship, is a central element of Governor Gianforte’s Montana Comeback Plan.
