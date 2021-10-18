Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor General Colin Powell

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte has ordered all flags in Montana to be flown at half-staff until Friday, Oct. 22 to honor the memory of General Colin Powell.
This is pursuant to President Joe Biden's proclamation.
