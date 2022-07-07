Harmful algal blooms in montana lakes

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the weather heats up across the state, harmful algal blooms in lakes and rivers are beginning to reappear.

These harmful blooms can appear bright blue, green or gold in color while seeming bubbly, foamy, or looking like paint spilled on the water.

The algae can produce toxins that can cause skin irritation or sicken people and even kill pets and livestock if ingested.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality suggests if you come in contact with a harmful bloom and have a reaction, to call poison control.

The blooms have been detected in Lake Helena but officials say that due to storm events and increasing weather temperatures, it's likely the blooms will begin to spread and take shape in new areas.

If you suspect a harmful algae bloom in the water, or want to check on where blooms have been reported, call the Montana DEQ at 1-888-849-2938 or visit their website here.