GREAT FALLS, Mont. – A Havre man accused of beating and strangling a woman on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation pleaded guilty to an assault crime Tuesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
Joseph Tyler Henderson, 28, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. Henderson faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, according to a press release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Chief Judge Morris set sentencing for Aug. 26. Henderson was released pending further proceedings.
According to court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that on Feb. 26, 2020 and into Feb. 27, 2020, Henderson was out drinking alcohol with the victim, a dating partner identified as Jane Doe, and a mutual friend. The three were in a pickup truck, with the friend driving. Henderson and the victim began to argue, and Henderson struck the victim several times.
The assault continued after the group reached a residence, and the victim attempted to flee the property. Henderson followed, punched the victim multiple times and strangled her to unconsciousness. The victim was treated for injuries at Northern Montana Hospital in Havre.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared C. Cobell is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and the Rocky Boy’s Police Department.