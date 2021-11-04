HAVRE, Mont. — Havre High School's Principal Ed Norman is on temporary leave as an investigation looms over an alleged racially insensitive costume that was worn at school on Oct. 29, the Havre Daily News reports.
“The school district can confirm that the building principal is on administrative leave with pay pending the completion of the investigation,” Superintendent Craig Mueller wrote in an email sent out Thursday morning. “The school district will continue to honor staff and student privacy rights to the extent they are applicable as it works with legal counsel to handle this matter.”
Havre Daily News says a Havre High School student's parent posted on Facebook saying a student wore a racially insensitive costume to school and the school administration responded inappropriately.
The investigation is ongoing.