HAVRE, Mont. - Havre High School Principal Ed Norman resigned following an October incident regarding a student's Halloween costume, the Havre Daily News (HDN) reports.
According to HDN, a student showed up to school wearing a costume featuring black body paint. HDN says, according to reports, that the student was not confronted about their costume until well into the school day.
Norman reportedly sent in his letter of resignation on Dec. 2 and said he would not remain principal because his leadership ability has been "severely undermined."
HDN says Norman has been on paid administrative leave since early November due to the incident.