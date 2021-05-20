Hiker facing medical emergency rescued

HIGHWOOD, Mont. - Choteau County Search & Rescue (SAR) rescued a hiker who was facing a medical emergency on the north face of Highwood Baldy Mountain Sunday evening.
On May 16, Chouteau County 911 received call of a hiker with a medical emergency on the Highwood Baldy Mountain. SAR was notified and responded with a ground crew.
According to a SAR Facebook post, they were able to get as far as the switchbacks before the amount of snow hindered their advances. They said they were within hiking distance, though, if on-foot aid was needed.
Mercy Flight was dispatched and was able to land on top of Baldy Mountain, approximately 400 yards from the hiker.
However, they were unable to get the hiker to their helicopter. The Air Force was then called in to do a helicopter hoist of the hiker.
The hoist was successful and USAF Rescue 15 transported the hiker to Benifis Hospital for treatment.