GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. - Glacier National Park is seeking help in locating a woman who went missing while she was hiking.
Jennifer (Jenn) Coleman was believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass on Aug. 30-31.
She is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, with blond, shoulder length hair and blue eyes. GNP says she was most likely hiking in an outfit similar to the one she is wearing in the photo on the left.
If you saw Jenn or know of her whereabouts you should call the GNP tip line at 406-888-7077.