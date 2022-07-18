BITTERROOT NATIONAL FOREST, Mont. - A fire was started in Bitterroot National Forest from lightning strikes. The fire is currently three acres in size.

The fire is located east of Hamilton up Skalkaho, 5 miles east of Black Bear Campground and 7 miles SW of Skalkaho Falls. It is approx. 3/4 mile from the border with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

While the fire is currently not staffed at this point due to the remote location of the fire, Gird Point lookout is observing the fire for potential growth and activity and reporting back to fire managers on the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge NFs.

Fire managers are working to develop a long-term strategy to contain the fire while also keeping firefighters and the public safe.

Smoke is visible from Hamilton but there are no structures threatened at this time, and there will likely be an area closure coming soon.