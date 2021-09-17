BROWNING, Mont. - The FBI is seeking help in locating six stolen sticks of dynamite believed to be in Browning on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
The FBI received word of seven stolen sticks of dynamite from a residence in Valier, Montana. Law enforcement recovered one of the sticks from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, but six remain missing.
Explosive ordinance experts have examined the recovered stick of dynamite and determined it was "sweating", a term that indicates the ordnance was becoming less stable.
In an effort to quickly recover the remaining sticks of dynamite without any injury or harm to the community, anyone with information should contact the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-1400.
If you come across the dynamite, DO NOT touch it, call 911.