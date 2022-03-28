GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA - He was a more-than-friendly Native American musician, who loved the outdoors and loved to travel.
But Russell Turcotte, a 19-year-old free spirit from Wolf Point, Montana, would never live to dance at an upcoming family wedding.
Just weeks before he was set to attend the nuptials in Montana in the summer of 2002, he was making his way back from a Rainbow Gathering in Michigan when he went missing in North Dakota.
Nearly four months later, he was found dead.
For the past two decades, family and friends have found themselves frustrated with what they say was a lack of effort to find their loved one.
"Everyone should be given that level of concern and the same amount of focus and resources and whatever should be given to that family to help them bring their loved one home," said William Turcotte, who is Russell's father. "And at the time, I felt like we weren't given much help."
In Part One of 'How Exactly Was Russell Turcotte Killed?" Angela Marshall dives into his disappearance, the day he was found murdered and the emotional battle his father has endured.
It's our latest "Montana Murder Mysteries" podcast and it's available now by clicking the link below or wherever you download your audio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.