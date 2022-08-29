Identification of the victim in the martin city shooting

GLACIER, Mont. - This is an update to the fatal shooting in Martin City that occurred on August 27th.

The victim that died at the scene of the shooting has been identified as Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars. The second victim is a 33 year old male who still remains at Logan health in Kalispell, both victims are from Hungry Horse.

Del Orrin Crawford from Kila, was arrested at the scene of the shooting and has remained at the Flathead County Detention Center, pending charges for Attempted Deliberate Homicide and Deliberate Homicide charges.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing but updates will be made here on montanrightnow.com.