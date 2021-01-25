EUREKA, Mont. – Saturday morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eureka Border Patrol Station attempted to stop a vehicle suspected of transporting persons who illegally crossed the U.S./Canadian Border.
Border Patrol agents were alerted to suspicious activity near the border in Eureka and encountered a vehicle leaving the area. Agents attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but the driver failed to yield and took off at a high rate of speed. Border Patrol provided the Lincoln and Flathead Sheriff’s Departments with a description of the vehicle observed leaving the area of the cross border activity. Sheriff’s Deputies from both departments responded and engaged in a vehicle pursuit that ended near Whitefish. They said the suspect vehicle was stopped using a controlled tire deflation device and the suspects were arrested without further incident. This case is under further investigation.
“Spokane Sector is committed to apprehending those who try to circumvent our ports of entry,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller said. “Thank you to the Lincoln and Flathead County Sheriff’s Departments and all other agencies that assisted the U.S. Border Patrol during this pursuit, and our continued efforts to keep our communities safe.”
For more information about this event and others, you can follow the U.S. Border Patrol Spokane Sector on Twitter, Instagram (@USBPChiefSPW) and Facebook (@USBorderPatrolSpokane).