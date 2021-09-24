VALIER, Mont. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are investigating the death of a grizzly bear found on Aug. 23.
The one-year-old male bear was shot on Aug. 22 while in a chokecherry patch along Dupuyer Creek between Valier and Dupuyer. There were no known or reported human-bear conflicts in the area where the bear was found, and this is being investigated as a poaching incident.
According to a release, the Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information contributing significantly to the investigation into the death of this grizzly.
Anyone with information should call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668), the Fish and Wildlife Service’s special agent at 307-250-1715, or email lawenforcement@fws.gov.
Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for an additional cash reward through the TIP-MONT program.
Grizzly bears in Montana and the lower 48 states are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.
For bear safety tips when living in or visiting grizzly bear country, visit http://igbconline.org/bear-safety or https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/species/bear