UPDATE: SEPT. 25 AT 8:23 P.M.
UPDATE: SEPT. 25 AT 8:08 P.M.
Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator for Hill County, Montana Amanda Frickel told the New York Times that rescuers from six counties were responding to the scene and that as many as five hospitals were on standby to receive injured passengers.
There were also a number of medical helicopters standing by, she said.
We have a reporter on scene working to bring you more information.
UPDATE: SEPT. 25 AT 7:45 P.M.
There are three fatalities, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office reports.
UPDATE: SEPT. 25 AT 7:18 P.M.
Ambulance Coordinator Tara Hendrickson, with Liberty County Emergency Services in Chester, tells us "it's all hands on deck."
Multiple sheriff departments, incident command and EMS are responding.
As stated in a release, five cars derailed between Joplin and Chester at approximately 4 p.m.
Approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members were onboard, and injuries have been reported.
Amtrak says they are working with local authorities in transporting injured passengers and safely evacuating all other passengers.
UPDATE: SEPT. 25 AT 7:10 P.M.
A passenger on the Amtrak Empire Builder, Jacob Cordeiro, shared this video he took of the train.
In the video you can see multiple train cars off the track as passengers and crew members walk alongside it.
UPDATE: SEPT. 25 AT 6:28 P.M.
We just received confirmation that the train is the Amtrak Empire Builder that runs from Chicago to Seattle.
Several emergency agencies are on site responding to the crash.
The Empire Builder 7 we were traveling west on to Seattle derailed near Joplin, MT about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/k4TjbRog3D— Megan Vandervest (@MegVandervest) September 25, 2021
UPDATE: SEPT. 25 AT 6:10 P.M.
The derailed train appears to be an Amtrak passenger train, according to reports from Twitter.
We derailed pic.twitter.com/gwamIS15iD— Jacob Cordeiro🌹 (@jacob_cordeiro) September 25, 2021
The train derailed between Chester and Joplin.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CHESTER, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation reports a train has derailed and is causing lane blockage on US 2 just outside of Chester.
Travelers should watch for emergency vehicles and reduce their speed.